WBA Asia holds an Officials Seminar at its Convention – World Boxing Association

WBA Asia and the Vietnam Boxing Commission will hold the Officials Seminar, within the framework of the WBA Asia Convention, which will be held from August 9 to 11 in the majestic city of Ho Chi Ming City, Vietnam.

The activity, reserved for convention registrants, will be led by WBA Asia representatives Silvestre Daz Abainza, Nowel Guerrero Haduca, and Gregorio De La Cruz Ortega.

The experts will share their knowledge with the participants, who will also complement what they have learned with the experience of weigh-ins and evaluations prior to professional boxing matches and direct interaction with the speakers.

Participants will receive an official certificate from WBA Asia and the Vietnam Boxing Commission.

A Landmark Convention

The boxing show is part of the historic first WBA Asia Convention, which will be held from August 9-11 at the New World Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

More than a hundred people involved in the Asian boxing industry are expected to attend the convention.

The WBA Asia Convention is part of the World Boxing Association’s overall plan to strengthen its regional offices, a strategic objective for the organisation.

For the WBA and WBA Asia, this event will have a very special significance as it will be the first time a professional boxing convention will be held in Vietnam.

This has been made possible thanks to the support of the Vietnam Boxing Commission, VBC, in charge of regulating boxing activity on behalf of the government.

This historic milestone makes WBA, WBA Asia and VBC the first to bring together the region’s professional boxing elite in Vietnam, living up to our motto: Always Pioneers!