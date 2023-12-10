Cruz showed his class in San Francisco  – World Boxing Association

Andy Cruz conquered the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America lightweight belt after a great third round knockout to defeat Jovanni Straffon on Saturday at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

The Cuban finished the fight early with an impressive performance that was the first knockout of his career and a demonstration that he is ready for the elite in professional boxing.

Cruz showed the great technique and fine boxing that has always characterized him since his success in amateur boxing but now he looked quite powerful and adapted to this new style in the professional arena.

The 28-year-old fighter won his second professional fight and delivered his first knockout, while Straffon left his record at 26 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 16 knockouts



