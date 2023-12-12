Tishchenko is first WBA bridgerweight champion – World Boxing Association

Evgeny Tishchenko made history by becoming the first World Boxing Association (WBA) bridgerweight champion by defeating Leon Harth this weekend at the Agenda Arena in Dubai.

The Russian fighter finished the fight in the sixth round against a veteran like Harth and took the belt in the 200 / 224-pound weight class.

It was the first championship fight in this division and Tishchenko dominated the bout, winning every round and got a knockdown in the second round to cruise to victory.

Harth put a lot of heart in the ring but was outclassed by the Russian and lost his chance to become champion.

Tishchenko left his record at 13 wins, 1 loss. For his part, Harth now has a record of 22 wins, 6 losses and 1 draw.



