Opening Gala paid tribute to Jorge Linares – World Boxing Association

The opening ceremony of the 102nd Convention of the World Boxing Association (WBA) was attended by great figures of the boxing world, who gathered to celebrate the official opening of this event, in which a tribute was paid to Jorge Linares.

The pioneer organization honored the former Venezuelan fighter, who announced his retirement this year after a great professional career in which he was champion in three different divisions and gave great battles to the fans.

Linares received a couple of awards from Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and Roberto ” Hands of Stone” Durán, while the tribute included a video greeting from great friends and important figures in Jorge’s career such as Ismael Salas, Fernando Torres, Gabriel Maestre, Anthony Crolla and his brothers Nelson and Carlos.

The “Golden Boy” expressed his gratitude to the organization and to Mendoza for having been a fundamental part of his career over the years, while he shared the recognition with his family members.

The ceremony also included awards to Roberto Durán, Robert Díaz, Erika Cruz, Yokasta Valle, Bernard Hopkins, Rolando Romero, Jelena Mrdjenovich, among others attending the convention.



