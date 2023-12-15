Batyrzhan Jukemyev new regional champion – World Boxing Association

The representative of Kazakhstan, Batyrzhan Jukemyev overcame Frenchman Mohamed Mimoune in 10 rounds to win the WBA North American Continental WBA Super Lightweight belt in Plant City, Florida on Wednesday.

With a natural ring dominance and displaying a clean boxing technique, the Kazakhstan-born Shu outboxed an experienced Mimoune who was unable to find the efficiency of his elegant boxing.

Taking the lead in the actions, sharing the leading role between the two, Jukembayev was one step ahead with his frontal and determined attack.

This was the third appearance in the United States for Jukembayev, nicknamed “777” as a symbol of prosperity and luck in the Kazakh culture. His entire career had been in Canada until May 29, 2021 when he faced Subriel Matias in California falling by technical knockout in the eighth round.

Now, “777” proved he is ready for new challenges that will bring him closer to the world championship dream.

The 32-year-old new 140-pound regional champion has a record of 22 wins with 16 quick knockouts and only 1 loss.



