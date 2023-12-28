Bivol retained his WBA belt in a great performance against Arthur  – World Boxing Association

Dmitry Bivol gave a boxing masterclass on Saturday in Saudi Arabia and retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Light Heavyweight Championship after a comprehensive dominance over Lyndon Arthur at the Kingdom Arena in Ryad.

The three judges gave the Russian fighter a 120-107 scorecard in a bout he dominated at will against the Briton to reaffirm that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today and a very difficult fighter to beat.

Bivol came into the bout with great intent and was ahead for much of the fight. Excellent footwork allowed him to cut off the ring with relative ease and keep Arthur close at all times, in addition to the constant use of the jab, which he connected with repeatedly despite having a visibly inferior reach.

As the rounds progressed, Bivol gained in confidence with combinations, counter attacks and power punches to both the face and sides that began to do damage to the challenger’s humanity. By round 11 he managed to knock Arthur down and although he was unable to get the knockout he was trying for, he took a very lucid victory.

It was the 22nd victory in the professional career of the Kyrgyzstan-born Russian, who is undefeated and has knocked out 13 of his opponents. Arthur, on the other hand, has 23 wins, 2 losses and 16 knockouts.



