Miranda-Altamirano will fight for the WBA-Gold belt  – World Boxing Association

This Sunday’s showdown between Jennifer Miranda and Iara Altamirano this Sunday at the Cine Callao will be for the World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight gold title.

The women’s championship committee approved this bout for the belt between two quality fighters who will face each other in the capital of Spain as part of an event that promises to be the beginning of bigger things in this European country.

Miranda is the home fighter and will go in as the main event against a tough Argentinian who wants to spoil her party, so the fight will be quite interesting.

The Spaniard has a record of 9 wins, no losses and 1 knockout. Altamirano has 9 wins and 1 draw.



