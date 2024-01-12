Meng-Moncelli for WBA Continental Europe belt in Copenhagen  – World Boxing Association

Copenhagen will experience a weekend of great boxing thanks to the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Europe super welterweight belt contest that will take place in the capital of Denmark this Saturday between local Oliver Meng and Italian Felice Moncelli.

Meng is a 24-year-old prospect, who was born and raised in Denmark, and will have a great opportunity to become the regional champion in front of his home crowd and wants to put on a great show in this event.

The Dane has been testing himself against more experienced opponents in his recent fights and has had different battles in which he has managed to come out victorious to show his determination and evolution.

Moncelli, 30 years old Italian, has good experience and the intention of giving the surprise as a visitor in this confrontation. The Corato native is not at his best, having lost two of his last three fights, but he knows he has a great opportunity to prove himself in this one.

Meng has 12 wins in his professional career, 4 of which have been by knockout. Moncelli, meanwhile, has 24 wins, 8 setbacks, 1 draw and 6 knockouts.



