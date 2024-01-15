Mbilli retained his WBA International belt with great performance against Murdock – World Boxing Association

Christian Mbilli had another dominant performance this weekend and retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) International super middleweight belt with a sixth round stoppage win over Rohan Murdock.

The bout held at the Centre Videotron, in Quebec, Canada, witnessed the dominance of the French fighter of Cameroonian origin, who continues to grow in his professional career and is emerging as a dangerous opponent for the greats of the division.

Mbilli was forceful against the Australian fighter, who came out to the ring with a lot of courage and willing to fight toe to toe but was overcome by the strength of the regional champion of the pioneer organization.

The 28-year-old remains undefeated in his career with 26 wins and 22 knockouts. Murdock, meanwhile, left his record at 27 wins, 3 setbacks and 19 finishes before the cut-off.



