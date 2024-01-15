Meng remains WBA regional champion after draw with Moncelli  – World Boxing Association

Denmark’s Oliver Meng left with a bittersweet performance after retaining his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Europe super welterweight crown in a draw against Felice Moncelli last Saturday at the Royal Arena, Copenhagen.

After 12 rounds of good action, the judges gave scorecards of 114-114, 117-112 and 113-115 to rule a split draw that keeps the home fighter as the WBA regional 154-pound champion.

Meng had an important test against the veteran from Italy and although he was unable to defeat him, he put on a great fight and maintained his undefeated record. Moncelli, on the other hand, did his job of ruining the local’s party in Denmark but offered the public a great fight and brought out all his experience in the ring.

Meng now has 12 wins, 1 draw and 4 knockouts. Moncelli has 24 wins, 8 setbacks, 2 draws and 6 knockouts.



