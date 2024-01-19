Jonathan Hernandez to defend Fedelatin belt against Elias Haedo  – World Boxing Association

Next Saturday, February 3, the undefeated Venezuelan Jonathan Hernandez will defend his Fedelatin Welterweight belt against the Argentinean Elias Mauricio Haedo.

The 10 round 147 lbs. bout will be the main event of the evening to be held at the Club Deportivo Jorge Newbery, Santa Fe, Argentina.

Jonathan José Hernández, born in Cantaura, Venezuela, had a very positive 2023 with a lot of activity in the ring, winning all five of his bouts. In January he defeated Marcelo Agustin Puebla (6-4) from Argentina by unanimous decision, two months later he won again, this time by knockout against Dario Domingo Soto (3-3-1).

In April he won the Fedelatin title with a fifth round knockout victory over his compatriot Kelvinyer Salazar (19-2-1), taking away his perfect performance in the ring. Later, he would have his first defense, where he won by knockout in the fifth round against Marcelo Gabriel Sanchez (8-5-3). Likewise, his last bout so far was in September, which he repeated with a knockout win over Colombian Alan Baleta (7-1-1).

Hernandez (12-0 / 8 KO), 28 years old, has a knockout percentage above 60%. He is also riding a streak of four consecutive knockout victories before the fifth round.

The native of Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Elias Mauricio Haedo, saw action twice in 2023. In February, he won a split decision over compatriot Marcelo Agustin Puebla (6-4), and several months later, he won again but this time by second round knockout over Ruben Neri (14-2).

The 26-year-old Helado (14-4 / 10 KO) has a knockout percentage slightly above 70%. In addition, he has a positive streak of three wins, two by knockout and two losses in his most recent appearances.



