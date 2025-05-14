A Vibrant Night of Amateur Boxing – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future event held in Merlo, Buenos Aires, delivered an exciting evening of amateur boxing, organized by the pioneering World Boxing Association in collaboration with local promoter Julio Ledesma. The event showcased emerging talent from across the region, with young fighters stepping into the ring to display their skill, heart, and determination.

Throughout the night, several bouts were contested across different weight classes, featuring cadet and senior boxers. The energy was high, and the crowd witnessed promising performances from the next generation of Argentine boxing.

Fight Results:

Winner City Result Opponent City Weight Class Julieta Lezcano Moreno W-PTS Zaida Amayor Venado Tuerto Up to 48 kg (Cadets) Leon Defeo Merlo W-PTS Diego Guevara Tigre Up to 60 kg (Cadets) Belen Blanco Merlo DREW Morena Piedrabuena Morón Up to 60 kg (Seniors) Noelia Méndez Merlo W-PTS Florencia Zamudio Retiro 57 kg (Seniors) Thiago Navarro Merlo W-PTS Demian Fernández Palomar Up to 69 kg (Seniors) Lucía Muello Merlo W-PTS Brenda Figueroa Morón Up to 69 kg (Seniors) Thiago Aguirre Padua W-PTS Mateo Burgos Libertad Title: Up to 60 kg (Seniors) Tatiana Daglio Merlo W-PTS Karen Flamenco Retiro Title: Up to 54 kg (Seniors)

The event reinforced the WBA’s ongoing commitment to the development of boxing, providing a platform for young fighters to showcase their potential. With athletes coming from various towns and cities, the evening was a true reflection of the growth of boxing in Argentina.