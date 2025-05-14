A Vibrant Night of Amateur Boxing – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future event held in Merlo, Buenos Aires, delivered an exciting evening of amateur boxing, organized by the pioneering World Boxing Association in collaboration with local promoter Julio Ledesma. The event showcased emerging talent from across the region, with young fighters stepping into the ring to display their skill, heart, and determination.
Throughout the night, several bouts were contested across different weight classes, featuring cadet and senior boxers. The energy was high, and the crowd witnessed promising performances from the next generation of Argentine boxing.
Fight Results:
|Winner
|City
|Result
|Opponent
|City
|Weight Class
|Julieta Lezcano
|Moreno
|W-PTS
|Zaida Amayor
|Venado Tuerto
|Up to 48 kg (Cadets)
|Leon Defeo
|Merlo
|W-PTS
|Diego Guevara
|Tigre
|Up to 60 kg (Cadets)
|Belen Blanco
|Merlo
|DREW
|Morena Piedrabuena
|Morón
|Up to 60 kg (Seniors)
|Noelia Méndez
|Merlo
|W-PTS
|Florencia Zamudio
|Retiro
|57 kg (Seniors)
|Thiago Navarro
|Merlo
|W-PTS
|Demian Fernández
|Palomar
|Up to 69 kg (Seniors)
|Lucía Muello
|Merlo
|W-PTS
|Brenda Figueroa
|Morón
|Up to 69 kg (Seniors)
|Thiago Aguirre
|Padua
|W-PTS
|Mateo Burgos
|Libertad
|Title: Up to 60 kg (Seniors)
|Tatiana Daglio
|Merlo
|W-PTS
|Karen Flamenco
|Retiro
|Title: Up to 54 kg (Seniors)
The event reinforced the WBA’s ongoing commitment to the development of boxing, providing a platform for young fighters to showcase their potential. With athletes coming from various towns and cities, the evening was a true reflection of the growth of boxing in Argentina.
