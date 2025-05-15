Ilyas Can Kali and Eduardo Rodríguez Set to Clash for WBA Continental Europe Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, May 17, rising welterweight prospects Ilyas Can Kali of Germany and Argentina’s Eduardo Leonel Rodríguez will square off in Bielefeld, Germany, with the WBA Continental Europe title on the line. The bout, set to take place at the Stadthalle, is a pivotal moment for both fighters looking to climb the ranks and make a statement on the international stage.

Kali, just 23 years old, brings an unblemished record of 13-0 with 9 knockouts. Known for his speed and precision, the young German has quickly built a name for himself in the European boxing scene. In his most recent outing, he outclassed Carlos Zabaleta, and now looks to prove he’s ready for tougher competition and bigger stages.

Rodríguez, meanwhile, enters the ring as the more seasoned of the two. With a 13-4-1 ledger, the Argentine has faced tough opposition and shown grit in the trenches. His aggressive, pressure-heavy style could pose problems for Kali, especially if he’s able to close the distance and turn the fight into a slugfest.

The key to victory? Tempo and control. If Kali can stay on the outside and dictate the pace with his footwork and hand speed, he’ll likely cruise. But if Rodríguez can cut off the ring and land heavy shots early, the fight could swing in his favor.

Both fighters understand what’s at stake — not just a belt, but a leap forward in their careers. Expect fireworks in Bielefeld, as two hungry contenders leave it all in the ring.