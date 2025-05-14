WBA Orders Purse Bid for Pulev vs. Hunter Heavyweight Title Clash – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has officially called a purse bid for the heavyweight world title bout between reigning champion Kubrat Pulev and mandatory challenger Michael Hunter. The purse bid is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, in Houston, Texas, and will be conducted by WBA Championships Committee Vice-Chairman Julio Thyme.

After granting both camps a negotiation period that failed to produce a deal, the WBA has moved to the next step in the process. Formal notice was sent through official channels, outlining all terms and conditions of the purse bid procedure.

Per WBA rules, the purse split has been set at 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.

Pulev captured the WBA heavyweight title on December 7, defeating Mahmoud Charr via unanimous decision in Sofia, Bulgaria. Now, the Bulgarian veteran is obligated to make his first title defense against the division’s top available contender—Michael Hunter.