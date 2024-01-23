Yuri Akui dethroned Dalakian in great performance  – World Boxing Association

Seigo Yuri Akui captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight belt after defeating Artem Dalakian on Tuesday by unanimous decision in Osaka, Japan.

The local fighter scored a comprehensive victory on the 119-109, 117-111 and 116-112 scorecards to upset the undefeated Ukrainian native and snatch the 112-pound crown.

Yuri Akui had to work and press hard, watch out for counter-attacks and fight very smart during the 12 rounds, but his plan worked out perfectly and he was scoring points that gave him the victory in the bout.

The Okayama native was in a great sporting moment and this Tuesday he had the great fight of his career to chain his seventh victory in a row and now he is the world champion of the category.

With the victory, his record now stands at 19 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts. For his part, Dalakian now has 22 wins, 1 loss and 15 knockouts.



