Leo and Plania will dispuete WBA Continental North America belt Wednesday night  – World Boxing Association

Angelo Leo and Mike Plania will face each other on Wednesday night to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America featherweight belt at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The bout will be the highlight of the Probox TV event, which has become a mid-week tradition and will be streamed on the promoter’s official YouTube channel.

Both Leo and Plania are boxers with good professional experience even though they are still young. In Leo’s case, the American is 29 years old and comes with two wins in a row with the intention of keeping the regional belt of the pioneer organization. His last defeat was in 2021 against former world champion Stephen Fulton in a unanimous decision.

Plania, a 26-year-old native of the Philippines, has won three of his last four fights and his most recent victories have all been by knockout. The Asian already has experience fighting on U.S. soil although he has not won a fight on U.S. soil since 2021, a situation he wants to reverse on this occasion.

Leo comes in with a record of 22 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts, while Plania has a record of 29 wins, 3 setbacks and 16 knockouts.



