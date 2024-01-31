battle for the undisputed title on March 29th – World Boxing Association

The minimumweight mega bout between Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle is official and will take place on March 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The announcement was made on Tuesday and will pit both champions face to face to determine the undisputed champion of the division.

Estrada holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBC belts, while Valle holds the IBF and WBO belts.

They are the two best boxers in the division and the world. The bout has been long awaited and now they will finally face each other.

“Superbad”, as Estrada is nicknamed, is 31 years old and last fought on July 28 when she defeated Leonela Paola Yudica by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. The monarch has become one of the most mediatic fighters of today due to her aggressive style and the forcefulness of her boxing, elements that she wants to use to her advantage this time.

Valle is from Costa Rica and is also 31 years old. The Central American has Nicaraguan roots and has grown within boxing with hard work and thanks to her talent. She has not lost a fight since 2018 and is going through the best moment of her career, so the bout with Estrada comes at the ideal time for her.

Seniesa is undefeated in 25 fights, 9 of them won by knockout, while Valle has 30 wins, 2 setbacks and 9 defined before the limit.



