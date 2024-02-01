Home / Boxing News / Leo knocks out Plania and is new WBA Continental North America champion  – World Boxing Association

Leo knocks out Plania and is new WBA Continental North America champion  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 22 mins ago Boxing News

Angelo Leo won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America featherweight belt with a third round technical knockout over Mike Plania on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. 

A new Probox TV event featured Leo and Plania in the main event, who put on a short but explosive fight that ended in favor of the former. 

The American fighter finished the fight with one punch to the liver that sent Plania to the canvas, unable to recover, and saw the opportunity to become regional champion go to his opponent’s hands. 

Leo, 29, continues on his path to a future world title shot and won his third consecutive fight to show that his quality and strength are still there. 

Leo’s record stands at 23 wins, 1 loss and 11 knockouts, while Plania now has 29 wins, 4 losses and 16 knockouts.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Williams defends his WBA International crown against Mbumba-Yassa  – World Boxing Association

Williams defends his WBA International crown against Mbumba-Yassa  – World Boxing Association

Austin Williams will return to the ring this Saturday to defend his World Boxing Association …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved