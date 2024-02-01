Toler vs Panin for WBA regional belt on Friday in Houston – World Boxing Association

Houston will have a great boxing event this Friday with the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA welterweight belt contest between Quashawn Toler and Vlad Panin. The evening will take place at the Red Owl Boxing Arena and will feature several top talents.

Toler and Panin are two fighters with good records coming into a fight that is a test for both, so the winner will clear a hurdle that will allow him to continue to move up professionally.

Toler, 31, is riding an eight-fight winning streak and defeated Alexander Monterrosa in his most recent fight on November 4. His streak dates back to January 2020 when he lost his last fight in January to Clay Coward.

Panin also comes in on a great streak. Born in Belarus but a U.S. citizen, the 28-year-old fighter is coming off a first round knockout against Cristian Mino on Dec. 2. He comes in with a 10-fight win streak since February 2020.

Toler has 17 wins, 1 loss and 12 knockouts, while Panin boasts the same record of 17 wins and 1 setback, but has knocked out 10 opponents.



