WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing was a great success – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing opened the 2024 season with a bang on Saturday. The event, which took place at the Cinta Costera in Panama City, gathered around 30 amateur boxers who had the opportunity to step into the ring and face great talents of this country.

The WBA Future is a project that takes place in several countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Andorra, Argentina, among others. In this case, 2024 opened in Panama, a very important place for the organization.

The event was broadcast live on the WBA’s official YouTube channel and was full of action with fights in various categories between children and teenagers. The objective of the pioneer body is to give activity and visibility to the young fighters of different countries and on this occasion it was possible to watch great fighters in the ring.

For the pioneer organization it is a great pride to contribute to the development of the sport in several regions. In addition, the start of the WBA Future season is a great commitment that assumes all the WBA family and from which it expects a great growth in this 2024.



