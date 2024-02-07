John Ryder announces his boxing retirement  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) wishes a happy retirement to John Ryder, who announced Wednesday that he will no longer be active as a professional boxer after a great career in which he was the pioneering body’s interim champion.

Ryder, a native of London, had a professional career that spanned from 2010 to the beginning of this 2024 and faced great fighters such as Callum Smith, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs, among others.

Ryder’s main characteristic in the ring has always been his tough style, which put every opponent in trouble and always gave a great show, something very important for boxing.

His last fight was against Jaime Munguía on January 27, in which he lost by technical knockout in Arizona and after that defeat he decided to announce his formal retirement.

The WBA congratulates him for his great work inside the ring and for being a worthy representative of the organization in every aspect, and wishes him the best in the life projects he undertakes from now on. Thank you, Champion.



