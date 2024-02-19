WBA Asia held a workshop in Vietnam  – World Boxing Association

WBA Asia continues to work on the expansion and development of the sport throughout the continent, so this weekend held a seminar in Vietnam that featured several important topics related to boxing.

The event was supported by the local commission and covered important topics for all those involved in the sport, such as boxing organizations, trainers, promoters, judges and referees.

The occasion also served to talk a little more about the Asian National Tournament, an interesting initiative that the organization has been promoting and that seeks to give opportunities to fighters from different countries in key fights with a new format.

The WBA continues to work on the globalization of the sport and its development in every corner of the world with the aim of improving every day.



