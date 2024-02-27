Michell Banquez to defend Fedelatin belt against Kevin Muñoz  – World Boxing Association

It is official next Saturday, March 23, the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin bantamweight champion, the Venezuelan Michell Banquez will be defending his belt against the Argentinean Kevin Luis Muñoz.

The 10-round bantamweight bout will be the main event of the evening to be held at the Casino Buenos Aires, located in the Argentine capital. It is worth mentioning that the co-main event will be the clash between the Mexican Jorge Leyva (17-2) and the Dominican José Alberto Arias (11-2).

Michell Andres Banquez, a native of Caracas, currently residing in Argentina, will step into the ring for the first time in 2024, after a year in which he knocked out in 6rounds the local Jeremias Javier Ulibarre (10-15-1) to win the WBA belt.

“The Arsenal” faced 2023 with a lot of uncertainty, after losing by unanimous decision in his last fight of 2022 in the United States against Ramon Cardenas (24-1). In 2023 he lost by knockout twice in a row, in February to Antonio Vargas (18-1) and in May to undefeated American Michael Angeletti (10-0).

Banquez (21-4-0 / 15 KO), 33 years old, has a knockout power above 70%. He will be looking for his second win on Argentine soil. In addition, to improve his streak, where he has accumulated two wins and three losses in his most recent bouts.

Kevin Luis Muñoz, born in Mendoza, Argentina, will also step into the ring for the first time in 2024. Last year had a bittersweet tone for the Argentinean, winning at the beginning of 2023 against Venezuelan Isaac Arias (12-2), later, in August, he lost by unanimous decision to African Ricardo Malajika (12-2).

The 33-year-old Muñoz (16-2 / 6 KO) has a low knockout percentage of 37%. However, he has a favorable winning streak of four wins and just one loss in his last five fights.



