Serrano and Meinke held their press conference in a great atmosphere  – World Boxing Association

Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke were in the final face to face before their fight next Saturday. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has become a boxing city this week and will have the great fight in which the home fighter will defend her World Boxing Association (WBA) belt against the German at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

The press conference was held in a public place and was well attended by both fans and the press, whose attention is all focused on this weekend’s event.

Serrano emphasized her pride in returning home and doing so in a spectacular way. The evening will be full of figures such as Jake Paul, the debutant Javon Walton, among others, however, the stellar figure Serrano, who had nearly three years without fighting at home.

It is worth mentioning that this will be the second consecutive time that Serrano fights in 12 rounds of 3 minutes and she will do it against the European, who did a great preparation in the Caribbean and assured that she is ready to take on this great challenge.



