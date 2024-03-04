WBA wishes a speedy recovery to Amanda Serrano – World Boxing Association

The bad news of the weekend was the cancellation of the featherweight world title fight between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke. An accident caused a chemical to enter Serrano’s eye and she was unable to step into the ring on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The champion was returning home after three years without fighting there and the country had turned into a party in the previous days, but this last minute situation prevented her from carrying out the expected home fight against the German.

Serrano herself came out to the ring after the fight between Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland to give the bad news to the fans who filled the venue. Through tears, the 36-year-old champion explained that a product had fallen in her eye while she was being groomed a couple of days earlier and her vision was affected.

Serrano did her best to get into the ring, even in that condition, but the local commission made the most logical and correct decision in the face of her obvious incapacity.

The pioneer body wishes Serrano a speedy recovery and hopes that she will soon be able to put on a great show in front of her people in Puerto Rico.



