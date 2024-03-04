Home / Boxing News / WBA wishes a speedy recovery to Amanda Serrano – World Boxing Association

WBA wishes a speedy recovery to Amanda Serrano – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 13 mins ago Boxing News

The bad news of the weekend was the cancellation of the featherweight world title fight between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke. An accident caused a chemical to enter Serrano’s eye and she was unable to step into the ring on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 

The champion was returning home after three years without fighting there and the country had turned into a party in the previous days, but this last minute situation prevented her from carrying out the expected home fight against the German. 

Serrano herself came out to the ring after the fight between Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland to give the bad news to the fans who filled the venue. Through tears, the 36-year-old champion explained that a product had fallen in her eye while she was being groomed a couple of days earlier and her vision was affected.

Serrano did her best to get into the ring, even in that condition, but the local commission made the most logical and correct decision in the face of her obvious incapacity. 

The pioneer body wishes Serrano a speedy recovery and hopes that she will soon be able to put on a great show in front of her people in Puerto Rico.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Inoue and Smith awarded in February by WBA  – World Boxing Association

Inoue and Smith awarded in February by WBA  – World Boxing Association

Takuma Inoue was named Fighter of the Month by the World Boxing Association (WBA) in …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved