Kalajdzic-Barrera this Wednesday for the WBA North American belt  – World Boxing Association

Wednesday night’s headlining fight at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida, will feature Radivoje Kalajdzic and Sullivan Barrera battling for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America light heavyweight crown.

The bout will be the highlight of the event and promises plenty of action between two veteran fighters looking to stand out and take the regional belt of the pioneering body.

Kalajdzic is a native of Serbia but has settled in the United States and has spent much of his career in this country. The 32-year-old fighter comes in with four wins in a row and has not lost since 2019 when he succumbed to current world champion Arthur Beterbiev.

Barrera, for his part, is well known in the boxing world and is 42 years old. The Cuban is not going through his best moment since he has two defeats in a row but they have been against level opponents such as Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Jesse Hart. Other of his important opponents have been Dmitry Bivol or Andre Ward, which show his experience and his great professional career.

Kalajdzic has 28 wins, 2 losses and 20 knockouts, while Barrera has 22 wins, 4 losses and 14 knockouts before the fast track.



