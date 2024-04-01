Estrada and Rodriguez Clash In Super Flyweight Epic Showdown

One of the best fights in boxing is official – Juan Francisco Estrada will defend his WBC and Ring Magazine World Super-Flyweight titles against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday June 29, live worldwide on DAZN.

Estrada (44-3 28 KOs) steps back through the ropes to defend the title for the first time after beating old foe Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in the third installment of their epic trilogy in December 2022, a thrilling encounter he edged via majority decision in front of a packed crowd in Glendale, Arizona.

The 33 year old’s win over the Nicaraguan star made it 2-1 in his favor across their famous trilogy, and now the Mexican meets the hottest young champion in the game that has already claimed the scalps of two of the four modern-day Super-Flyweight kings.

Rodriguez (19-0 12 KOs) had his own epic night in the arena 30 minutes from downtown Phoenix venue that he’ll face ‘Gallo’, when he unified at Flyweight by stopping Sunny Edwards in the ninth round of a stunning performance in December.

The 24 year old will look to build upon that elite showing to try to wrestle back the title he won against Carlos Cuadras in February 2022 at the Footprint Center. ‘Bam’ successfully defended the title twice, first stopping Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in June in his San Antonio backyard, and then seeing off Israel Gonzalez in Las Vegas in September.

It’s a huge weekend for Mexican sports fans in Phoenix, with the national soccer team taking on Ecuador on Sunday in the Copa America at State Farm Stadium, and the clash between Estrada and Rodriguez promises to be one of the fights of the year as two pound-for-pound stars lock horns in a stunning battle.

“I’m very happy to announce my return against Bam Rodriguez,” said Estrada. “After my last victory against Chocolatito we took a good break and was able to spend quality time with my family and my kids and heal an injury I was dealing with.

“I will be more than ready since I know Rodriguez is a dangerous fighter, but in June it will be clear that there’s is plenty of ‘Gallo’ excitement to come.”

“Fighting for my fourth world title against a legend like ‘Gallo’ is huge,” said Rodriguez. “This is a fight I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m ready to prove myself once again.

“On June 29, you guys will see another special performance. AND THE NEW!”

“What a fight this is,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “When the best fight the best, excitement is guaranteed – and there’s no doubt that these are two of the best fighters on the planet.

“There are so many plot lines for us all to get our teeth into in the build-up to this incredible clash – but when the bell goes, the talking will stop, and we will be treated to something very special. Both fighters are to be commended for taking on the challenge – will ‘Gallo’ prove too much too soon for Jesse, or can ‘Bam’ add Juan’s name to his already incredible CV?”

“Another blockbuster fight to add to our already unrivaled schedule”, said Alfie Sharman, VP DAZN. “Bam is not messing around; first he takes on and beats Sunny Edwards – one of the most avoided fighters in the sport – in December and now he faces a legend of the sport in June in Estrada. Do not miss this fight! Tune in live, June 29, only on DAZN”.

An announcement on ticket on-sale dates will be made soon.