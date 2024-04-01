Lara came back in style to retain his WBA crown  – World Boxing Association

Erislandy Lara retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight championship by knocking out Michael Zerafa in two rounds this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Cuban returned to the ring after a long absence to face his mandatory bout, and settled it easily and early to prove that his talent and skills are still intact at the age of 40.

The southpaw connected with a straight right hand to the chin of the Australian and sent him to the canvas. Although Zerafa tried to recover, his condition was very bad and he fell to the canvas again, so the third man in the ring decided to stop the actions.

Lara achieved his 30th victory, while he has 3 defeats, 3 draws and 18 knockouts. In the case of Zerafa, his record stood at 31 wins, 5 losses and 19 knockouts.



