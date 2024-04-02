Rosa-Reyes for the Gold belt in the Dominican Republic  – World Boxing Association

Erick Rosa and Yudel Reyes will step into the ring on Friday to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold belt during the main event to be held at the Fencing Pavilion of the Olympic Center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Rosa, former minimum world champion, moved up a category to start a new path that will allow him to continue growing as a fighter and the first step will be this bout for the belt of the pioneer organization.

The southpaw fighter will fight at home after a camp in Las Vegas, which will serve as motivation for his return to the ring. His most recent fight was on August 25 against Venezuelan Orlando Pino, whom he defeated by technical knockout in eight rounds.

Reyes, who is 27 years old, has quite an interesting experience. The Monterrey native defeated Jose Calderon Cervantes in his last fight in May and has faced good opponents in his career, including current world champion Oscar Collazo.

Rosa has a record of 6 wins, no losses and 2 knockouts, while Reyes comes into the fight with 16 wins, 2 losses and 6 knockouts.



