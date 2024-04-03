8th Gilberto Mendoza Festival brought hope to Venezuelan amateur boxing  – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, March 30, took place at the iconic facilities of the Yesterday Recreational Center, Turmero, Aragua state, the eighth edition of the emblematic Gilberto Mendoza Boxing Festival, supported by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The event aims to commemorate the legacy and the countless contributions left by the president emeritus of the pioneer organization during his 81 years of life. In addition, to transmit to the next generations the values, orientations and examples instilled by the outstanding leader.

The day began at 2 pm (Venezuelan time) with more than 20 children and adolescents from Caracas, Mirando y Apure were in action in more than 10 amateur bouts to have the opportunity to continue learning in an exchange of knowledge with their peers in the discipline.

Card

Among the most relevant fights of the event was the female 48 kg cadet fight between Carla Pereira and Rosmery Zapata, in a duel of great aggressiveness, constant exchanges, where the representative one from Miranda, Rosmery Zapata, showed greater dominance and experience in the ring to win in a striking encounter.

Another of the fights that caught the attention was the victory of Genesis Campos of Aragua by technical knockout against the tough Sahara Cedeño representative of the Capital District. Likewise, Melvin Magallanes won by unanimous decision in the 54 kg youth division against Daiberson Silva.

The last duel in the Caribbean afternoon was the disputed fight between Yorwin Marrero, who despite not getting the victory, was considered the most technical boxer of the Festival, while in this opportunity the victory went to the prospect from Mirandina, Oliver Marquez.

Rest of the card

Sebastián Jordan won against Enderson Álvarez.

Rafael Buslos won against Daniel González

Jhonder Perdomo won against Elias Matos

Isaac Linares won against Rey Cervey

Enyerberth Muñoz won against Abrahanyer Brito.



