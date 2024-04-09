WBA promotes management change in Fedelatin – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association appointed new authorities in the Latin American Professional Boxing Federation, Fedelatin. The entity will now be led by Argentine Lautaro Moreno and Venezuelan Alfredo Mendoza in their new roles of chairman and vice-chairman.

The WBA Executive Committee, in an extraordinary meeting chaired by its president, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, approved the modification of Fedelatin’s constitution and bylaws, whereupon Lautaro Moreno was appointed as chairman and Alfredo Mendoza as vice-chairman of the organization.

“We are committed to the promotion of the regions, and this decision is part of that policy,” said Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, president of the WBA. “Fedelatin is a very important organization for us, and we are giving the baton to two people committed to the development of boxing and the mission and vision of the WBA worldwide. I am confident that Moreno and Mendoza will enhance the legacy of those who have made Fedelatin a fundamental entity for professional boxing in the region”.

The new directors of Fedelatin will proceed in the coming days to appoint the members of the Executive Committee of this organization.

Fedelatin assumes this new stage with enthusiasm, aiming at the fiftieth anniversary of the organization, created in 1978 in Panama.

In this history of more than four decades, more than 90 Fedelatin champions were later world champions, 80 of them with the black and gold belt of the World Boxing Association.

The lustrous list of Fedelatin champions who later became world champions includes legends of the stature of Miguel Cotto, Rosendo Alvarez, Wilfredo Vasquez, Mariano Carrera, Roman Gonzalez, Leo Gamez, Ricardo Mayorga, Marcos Maidana, Jorge Linares, Manny Siaca, Rafael Marquez, Angel Espada, Alfonso Frazer, Fulgencio Obelmejías, Anthony Mundine, Erislandy Lara, Víctor Córdova, Austin Trout, Eloy Rojas, Vicente Mosquera, Edwin Valero, Nicholas Walter, Antonio Cermeño, Yober Ortega, Celestino Caballero, Nehomar Cermeño, Liborio Solís, Alimi Goitía, José Bonilla, among many others.

Other important figures who fought for Fedelatin regional titles, such as Fedecentro, Fedecaribe or Fedebol, include Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, Andy Ruiz, etc.



