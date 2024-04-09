Aurelio Fiengo President Emeritus of Fedelatin – World Boxing Association

With the appointment of Moreno y Mendoza, a new institutional cycle begins for Fedelatin. Its first decision has been to appoint the Panamanian Aurelio Fiengo as President Emeritus, in recognition of his long career in favor of the regional organization of the WBA.

“I welcome this decision of Fedelatin to appoint Aurelio Fiengo as its President Emeritus,” said Gilberto Mendoza.

“It is a fair recognition to a man who has given everything to boxing, and especially to this body. Fiengo has been a stronghold of the World Boxing Association, and we will always be grateful for all his contributions to our organization in the different roles he has served with professionalism and honesty. For him my personal esteem, and a warm embrace to who is an important part of our family”.

With an impeccable record of service to boxing, dating back to the late 60’s, Fiengo assumed the leadership of Fedelatin in 1993, and has been its president since then.

His management molded the entity, turning it into a dynamic regional organization at the service of the athletes, and according to the mission, objectives and values of the World Boxing Association, of which he has been an important part.

The World Boxing Association is grateful for the enormous contribution and legacy of an extraordinary colleague, friend and boxing man.



