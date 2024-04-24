Lescurat retained her crown in Australia  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association super flyweight champion Clara Lescurat successfully defended her title against the local Linn Sandstrom this Wednesday at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia, in a new international presentation.

With an overwhelming performance, the Argentinean boxer overwhelmed Sandstrom from the start of the fight.

This was the fourth defense for Lescurat who won the absolute black and gold belt after beating the tough Mexican Maribel Ramirez on June 24, 2022. Since that time, Clara had 3 submissions with one of them in France as she looks to continue to challenge herself.

The judges’ scorecards marked the unanimous victory with cards of: 100-90/99-91/97-93 reflecting the sporting development of the bout in favor of the Albiceleste fighter who continues to reign at 115 lbs. with an undefeated record of 11 fights won with 4 knockouts.



