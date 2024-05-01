Canelo and Munguia arrive in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

Saúl Álvarez and Jaime Munguía arrived at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Tuesday in a fan-filled event. Both Mexicans arrived amidst a great atmosphere and declared themselves ready for next Saturday’s battle for the undisputed super middleweight title.

The first to arrive was Munguía, who walked from the outside of the hotel and signed some autographs, in addition to taking pictures with those present. The 27-year-old fighter assured that he was in the best condition of his career and ready to become the new star of the boxing world.

Canelo arrived later accompanied by his team and greeted the fans in attendance who went wild at the sight of the champion. He responded in Spanish to the large Mexican audience present and assured that his dominance will continue on Saturday night with another victory that will continue to grow his already excellent career.

Now in Las Vegas, both fighters will finalize details and participate in the rest of the promotional activities. On Friday they will step on the scales, in which they must mark the 168 pounds, and on Saturday they will be ready for this great fight.



