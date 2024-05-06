Elif Nur Turhan is the Gold champion at 130 lbs – World Boxing Association

Turkey’s boxer Elif Nur Turhan was crowned the new World Boxing Association super featherweight Gold champion after defeating Argentina’s Iara Altamirano by unanimous decision on Saturday in Leverkusen, Germany.

In a new presentation for the Turkish boxer, she had to face another Argentinian fighter like Iara, who tested her skills in the ring. Iara Altamirano tried to exert pressure, but the resolution was on Turhan’s side. Both put on an attractive show for the audience.

Turhan is an athlete of wide projection since her way as an amateur and in development of the IBA competition where she has been even after turning to professionalism on May 14, 2022.

That record led her to quickly acquire an important challenge against another Argentine fighter, the former world champion Soledad Matthysse. Thus, in her fifth professional fight, Turhan was already winning her first belt; the WBF super lightweight belt. And later, on November 28, 2023, she once again unanimously defeated the British Kristy Hill to win another belt.

That 2023 was an active year for the 29-year-old Turhan. And this 2024 began with a first round knockout victory over experienced Colombian Yolis Marrugo Franco in Albania.

With this victory over Altamirano, Turhan took her record to 8 wins with 4 quick knockouts and continues to be undefeated, adding the black and gold Gold belt.



