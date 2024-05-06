Stanionis retained his WBA belt with a big win over Maestre – World Boxing Association

Eimantas Stanionis retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight belt with a unanimous decision over Gabriel Maestre on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Lithuanian had a tough fight but managed to win most of the rounds in a very competitive fight to finish with a 119-109, 117-111 and 118-110 victory.

Although he had not been in the ring for more than two years, Stanionis put incredible pressure on Maestre, who was not intimidated by the power of the champion and went toe-to-toe to give a great fight of exchanges and a lot of action to the audience.

The champion was much more consistent in his attack and more effective with his punches during almost the entire fight, in addition to having endured with integrity any response from the challenger, so he took a very valuable victory.

With the victory, he reached 15 in his professional career, 9 of them by knockout. Maestre, on the other hand, left his record at 6 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 5 knockouts.



