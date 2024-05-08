Hughes and Johnson set to steal the show in Australia – World Boxing Association

Nina Hughes will make the second defense of her World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight championship when she takes on Cherneka Johnson this Sunday at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The bout will be part of a big event on Oceania soil that will feature Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos facing each other in the main event.

Hughes has been champion since November 2022 when she won the title from Jamie Mitchell with a unanimous decision in Dubai. She subsequently returned to the ring in June last year to defeat Katie Healy by the same route at Wembley to earn her first defense.

Johnson is coming off a world title fight against Ellie Scotney on June 10 at super bantamweight and will now move down a weight class to take on this opportunity. She will have a second chance at a title shot and intends to take advantage of it.

Hughes has a record of 6 wins, no losses and 2 knockouts, while Johnson has 15 wins, 2 losses and 6 knockouts.



