Cherneka Johnson is the new bantamweight champion – World Boxing Association

Cherneka Johnson defeated Nina Hughes by majority decision to win the World Boxing Association 118 lbs. belt at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. And the judges’ scorecards were: 95-95/98-92/96-94 for the local.

In a confusing situation for the closing of the fight the announcer first declared Nina Hughes the winner and then corrected himself to call Johnson the winner with the same scorecards, the performance of both athletes between the ropes stood out.

Briton Hughes exhibited an exemplary sporting performance that once again broke the paradigms that accuse age as a limiting factor: at 41 years of age, she showed a constant rhythm from start to finish with abundant combinations, speed and continuity.

In front, Johnson, displaying power and accuracy in her punches, tested the physical strength of Hughes, who delighted the audience and thus became, beyond the result, an example of overcoming for the younger generations.

In terms of numbers, the former British champion’s record stands at 6 wins with 2 knockouts and her first loss. While the new owner of the WBA bantamweight world championship has 16 wins, 6 of which have been by fast track and only 2 setbacks.

The pioneer organization expresses its congratulations to both of them.



