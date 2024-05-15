Usyk and Fury made their arrivals in Riyadh  – World Boxing Association

The atmosphere in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is already getting into shape in a very important week for boxing. The undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury this Saturday is already on the countdown as the two fighters arrived yesterday.

In a very crowded event, all the fighters of the event had their turn to make their entrance to the stage, talk to the press and have their moment. Evidently, Usyk and Fury were the last ones to arrive as the big stars of the night.

Usyk talked about his preparation and his motivation to take all the belts in this fight. He admitted that he is facing a tough challenge but he will do what he knows how to do and look for one more victory in his career that will keep him on top.

Fury, with his eccentric attitude, greeted those present and highlighted the great show he wants to give to the public next Saturday, for which he will need to show his best version if he wants to come out with his hand up.

With both fighters on Arabian soil, now comes a series of events that will include press conferences, public workouts and, of course, the official weigh-in next Friday.



