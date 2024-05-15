Tyson Fury facing destiny – World Boxing Association

The wait is over. Finally Tyson Fury has before him the opportunity he’s been looking for. This Saturday, May 18, the Gypsy King has a mission: defeat Oleksandr Usyk to become the king of all boxing.

It will be the fight of his life for Fury, who has risen from all his falls to be considered one of the greats. In the Riyadh Seasons’ Ring of Fire, he will try to prove it once again.

Having overcome an injury and the painful memory of his last submission against Francis Ngannou, Fury is aiming for every title in the premier class. If he succeeds, he will be the first in a quarter of a century to do so.

Will it be his destiny?

Very few bet on him when he faced Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 and surprised everyone that night with his unanimous decision win. He then emerged as unified champion, snatching the World Boxing Association, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring belts from Klitschko.

As fate would have it, he will step back into the ring to try to take it all away from a Ukrainian opponent. Will he be able to do it?

Tyson Fury, who is known as “The Gypsy King”, has crossed the desert. Reaching the top after a fast-paced professional career came at a personal cost he could barely manage. He succumbed to fame and vice, surrendered all his titles and walked away from the ring in a period that he himself described as chaos. His family has been the support to be able to rise from the ashes every time.

Fury would return to a boxing ring in Manchester, his hometown, in 2018, three years after dazzling the world. Like Sisyphus, he would climb the mountain again, but now with such strength that in his third fight that year he would be contesting the WBC world title against the fearsome American Deontay Wilder. It was the only draw in his record.

On the night of February 02, 2020 under the lights of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury would spectacularly defeat Wilder, to become the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world. His supremacy would be confirmed a year later, when he closed the trilogy with Wilder with a superb KO for the history.

Fury has fallen, but he has never been defeated. Undefeated in 35 fights, 34 wins with 24 KO’s and only one draw. Charismatic, without equal. He returns to the desert he already conquered. He returns for his ultimate challenge again against a Ukrainian.



