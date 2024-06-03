Queensberry defeated Matchroom in 5vs5 – World Boxing Association

The 5vs5 showdown between the Queensberry and Matchroom teams that took place this Saturday at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ended with a crushing victory for the first team in a great event with excellent fights.

The first fight was a unanimous decision win for Willy Hutchinson over Craig Richards, while in the next fight Hamzah Sheeraz knocked out Austin Williams to continue the trend in Queensberry’s favor. Both bouts were at light heavyweight.

In the third bout, it was the turn of Nick Ball, who seized the WBA featherweight title from Raymond Ford to increase his team’s lead. The fourth fight was a technical knockout win for Daniel Dubois over Filip Hrgovic in a great performance by the English heavyweight.

Finally came the fight between China’s Zhilei Zhang and the mighty Deontay Wilder, which ended with a dramatic knockout of the Asian over the American to tip the scales entirely to Queensberry.

The event was well received and provided great fights for the fans in another great initiative by the Riyadh Season and the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and Royal Advisor to the Saudi Arabian Court, Turki Alalshikh.



