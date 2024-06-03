Ball dethroned Ford – World Boxing Association

Britain’s Nick Ball captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) feather belt with a 5vs5 win over Raymond Ford on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ball took a split decision over the American on cards of 115-113, 113-115 and 115-113 in a tough, action-packed fight.

Ball stepped into the ring as a representative of Team Queensberry and scored points for his team in this inter-promotional showdown in which his side blanked Matchroom Boxing.

The Liverpool native displayed his trademark style of trying to overwhelm his opponent and counter Ford’s height and reach advantage with that style. However, the task was not easy to accomplish and at times he was overpowered, but his insistence was greater and so he wore his opponent down to make room.

In the end he won a close decision that evidenced how the fight went and hung up the belt of the pioneer organism. His record stood at 20 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts, while Ford dropped to 15 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.



