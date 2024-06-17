Home / Boxing News / Magsayo wins WBA Intercontinental belt over Ramirez  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association

Filipino Mark Magsayo won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental super featherweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Eduardo Ramirez on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. 

Magssayo won 99-90, 97-92 and 97-92 on the judges’ scorecards after a strong performance, and captured the regional crown in a back-up bout to Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin for the WBA lightweight title. 

The 28-year-old Magsayo had a great fight, knocking Ramirez down once and winning most of the rounds despite facing a strong and insistent opponent in the form of the Mexican. 

Magsayo now has a record of 26 wins, 2 losses and 17 knockouts, while Ramirez dropped to 28 wins, 2 losses, 3 draws and 13 knockouts.



