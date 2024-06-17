WBA mourns the passing of Enrique Pinder  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of Enrique Pinder, former world champion of the pioneering body, who passed away on Saturday night, as confirmed to the Panamanian media by his son Ricardo.

Pinder passed away at the age of 76 following heart problems in recent years. The Panamanian media confirmed the regrettable departure of the Panama City native, who was the fifth champion in the history of the country.

He was WBA bantamweight champion and was also crowned with the WBC, so his history is quite important within the Panamanian sport and his death has caused a great national commotion.

The pioneer organization sends its condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time and sends its prayers for the soul of Pinder. May he rest in peace.



