Zapotoczna wins WBA International belt in London  – World Boxing Association

Jasmina Zapotoczna captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) International flyweight belt with a decision win over Maisey Rose Courtney on Saturday at the Copper Box Arena, Hackney Wick, London.

Zapotoczna won on cards of 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94, which speaks of her dominance in the eyes of the three judges, despite the fact that she was not the favorite in this fight.

Born in Poland but with British nationality, the 30-year-old fighter won her first professional title and did it in a great fight against a quality opponent like Courtney.

The new WBA regional champion’s record stands at 8 wins and 1 loss, while Courtney now has a record of 6 wins and 1 loss.