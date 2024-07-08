Home / Boxing News / Zapotoczna wins WBA International belt in London  – World Boxing Association

Zapotoczna wins WBA International belt in London  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 1 hour ago Boxing News

Jasmina Zapotoczna captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) International flyweight belt with a decision win over Maisey Rose Courtney on Saturday at the Copper Box Arena, Hackney Wick, London. 

Zapotoczna won on cards of 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94, which speaks of her dominance in the eyes of the three judges, despite the fact that she was not the favorite in this fight. 

Born in Poland but with British nationality, the 30-year-old fighter won her first professional title and did it in a great fight against a quality opponent like Courtney. 

The new WBA regional champion’s record stands at 8 wins and 1 loss, while Courtney now has a record of 6 wins and 1 loss.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

A month for Madrimov-Crawford – World Boxing Association

A month for Madrimov-Crawford – World Boxing Association

The Riyadh Season will land in Los Angeles in one month’s time for one of …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved