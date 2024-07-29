AJ Paciones to continue his rise in boxing at WBA Asia Convention – World Boxing Association

Filipino Arvin Jhon Paciones will defend his WBA Asia light flyweight title in the main event of the first WBA Asia Convention, to be held on August 9-11 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Paciones will fight Thailand’s Nanthanon Thogchai at the Saigon Sports Club Arena in an attempt to extend his undefeated record to ten wins.

The Vietnam-based Paciones is coming off a superb performance last March, when he dispatched Wanchai Nianghansa by first round KO in Bangkok. And most recently, he went the full ten round limit against Rene Mark Cuarto winning by split decision in the Philippines. Since winning the division’s vacant title on August 27 against Jonathan Refugio, AJ “The Sniper” Paciones has made three successful defences of his regional title.

Two more regional titles will be on the line at the WBA Asia Convention boxing event.

Avzalbek Kuranbaev of Tajikistan and Cheng Su of China will contest the WBA Asia super welterweight title, while China’s LeQuan Wang will fight for the WBA Asia East super lightweight title against an opponent to be announced.

A Landmark Convention

The boxing show is part of the historic first WBA Asia Convention, which will be held from August 9-11 at the New World Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

More than a hundred people involved in the Asian boxing industry are expected to attend the convention.

You can check the convention agenda on the WBA Asia website:

The WBA Asia Convention is part of the World Boxing Association’s overall plan to strengthen its regional offices, a strategic objective for the organisation.

For the WBA and WBA Asia, this event will have a very special significance as it will be the first time a professional boxing convention will be held in Vietnam.

This has been made possible thanks to the support of the Vietnam Boxing Commission, VBC, in charge of regulating boxing activity on behalf of the government.

This historic milestone makes WBA, WBA Asia and VBC the first to bring together the region’s professional boxing elite in Vietnam, living up to our motto: Always Pioneers!