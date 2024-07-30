Home / Boxing News / Cruz and Valenzuela look to show off  – World Boxing Association

Isaac Cruz is set to make a splash in Los Angeles with the first defence of his World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight belt. The Mexican champion will fight Jose Valenzuela on the big night of the Riyadh Season at BMO Stadium this Saturday, which will feature Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov in the main event. 

Cruz is one of the fighters of the moment and will be in a very important city for him as a Mexican as there will be a lot of Mexican fans supporting him in the arena. 

The “Pitbull” wants to remain the 140-pound champion and also put on a great show. The southpaw fighter comes from defeating Rolando Romero in his last fight to take the crown from him and now he will face a Valenzuela in a bout that promises a lot of action and excitement. 

The 25-year-old challenger knows he has a great opportunity. He defeated Chris Colbert by knockout in December and that fight has given him the impetus to get back to his best and now face the biggest fight of his career. 

The Riyadh Season has already permeated the whole atmosphere in Los Angeles and this week will be full of boxing in a city that is used to live big events.


