WBA Future returns on Saturday in San Onofre, Colombia  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Colombian Boxing will return, a program promoted by the pioneer organization that seeks to provide opportunities for fighters from different countries. Promoted by Alberto Agamez Producciones, a great event will take place in San Onofre, Colombia, which will be broadcast live on the official WBA YouTube channel.

The main fight will be in charge of the Fedecaribe super lightweight champion, Carlos Utria, who will expose his belt against the Venezuelan, Helber Rojas, who comes from a victory in Germany and becomes a difficult obstacle for the fighter who won that title last June 7.

The event will feature eight bouts between boxers from the Bolivar Boxing League against fighters from Sucre who are preparing to attend the next games in the Eje Cafetero, which has aroused great expectation among the fans of the region, so much so that some fans and leaders from Cartagena are preparing to attend San Onofre.

The WBA continues to support events around the world that contribute to the development and provide opportunities for the best talent from different countries.