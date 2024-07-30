WBA Asia Tournament kicks off at the Convention – World Boxing Association

Vietnam will make history in Asian boxing when it kicks off the WBA Asia Tournament or WBA Asia Vietnam Tournament, the new boxing development program promoted by the World Boxing Association’s regional office.

With a regional scope but locally driven, the national tournament aims to develop the grassroots of professional boxing in every country on the Asian continent.

Vietnam will be the first stop on the programme, and at its opening event, eight novice fighters from that country will be looking for victories that will allow them to develop and excel in the super bantamweight category.

The fighters, who have already been announced by WBA Asia, will be part of the boxing show that will grace the historic WBA Asia Convention, to be held August 9-11 in the majestic Ho Chi Ming City, Vietnam. The boxing programme will take place at the Saigon Sports Club Arena in this city.

WBA Asia Vietnam Tournament will be held in tournament format. On August 10, the weigh-in session and the draw will be held to define the pairings. On August 11, the quarter-final round will be contested in the main event of the headline bouts, which will feature Arvin John Paciones vs Nanthanon Thogchai for the WBA Asia light flyweight belt.

The winners will then meet in the semi-final round for the fight for division supremacy.

In a shared effort between WBA Asia, the Vietnam Boxing Commission and Shadow Entertainment for the future of Vietnamese boxing

A Landmark Convention

The boxing show is part of the historic first WBA Asia Convention, which will be held from August 9-11 at the New World Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

More than a hundred people involved in the Asian boxing industry are expected to attend the convention.

You can check the convention agenda on the WBA Asia website:

The WBA Asia Convention is part of the World Boxing Association’s overall plan to strengthen its regional offices, a strategic objective for the organisation.

For the WBA and WBA Asia, this event will have a very special significance as it will be the first time a professional boxing convention will be held in Vietnam.

This has been made possible thanks to the support of the Vietnam Boxing Commission, VBC, in charge of regulating boxing activity on behalf of the government.

This historic milestone makes WBA, WBA Asia and VBC the first to bring together the region’s professional boxing elite in Vietnam, living up to our motto: Always Pioneers!