WBA trainers course to start on September 15

World Boxing Association 3 hours ago

The World Boxing Association (WBA) announced the launch of a new course for trainers that will be held online starting September 15. 

The training is open to all parts of the world and is supported by the WBA Academy in an effort to continue updating and delivering certifications to those who have the responsibility to train and accompany athletes throughout their careers. 

Full details about registration, schedules, specialists who will teach the course and other related details will be published this week.


